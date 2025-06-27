Tourist dies of heatstroke in Mallorca

A 34-year-old Dutch tourist died from heatstroke in Soller on Thursday.

The emergency services were contacted at 2.50 in the afternoon. Fire and rescue and medics went to the Camí de Son Sales where the man had collapsed while out hiking with a group of friends.

They tried to restore his pulse but were unable to.

It wasn't especially hot in the area on Thursday - around 30C - although humidity was far higher than in recent days.