Tourist dies of heatstroke in Mallorca

A 34-year-old Dutch tourist died from heatstroke in Soller on Thursday.
The emergency services were contacted at 2.50 in the afternoon. Fire and rescue and medics went to the Camí de Son Sales where the man had collapsed while out hiking with a group of friends.
They tried to restore his pulse but were unable to.
It wasn't especially hot in the area on Thursday - around 30C - although humidity was far higher than in recent days.
Son Sales is almost suburban, and neither far nor steep. But to be out at 14:30 (summer solar noon in Mallorca is 13:55) is just crazy. Please people, if you are going to hike in summer, start at 6 and finish by 10, and carry at least 2 litres of water per person.
The humidity makes a huge difference to the heat “feel” and if you’re from colder climes it’ll be a big shock to your system. Going hiking at the hottest part of the day wouldn’t have helped either.