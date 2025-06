A 41-year-old British tourist died in the early hours of Friday morning after falling some five metres in a rocky area in Cala Agulla (Capdepera).

The incident occurred around 1.30am. The 112 emergency service advised Mallorca Fire and Rescue and the Guardia Civil of a man having fallen onto rocks. Guardia mountain rescue and personnel from the Arta fire station went to the scene. The man was dead.

The Guardia believe the fall was accidental.