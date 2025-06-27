Airbnb cracks down on illegal holiday lets in Mallorca

Starting next Tuesday, 1st July, Airbnb will require all hosts to provide a valid registration number based on their type of accommodation, in line with new short-term rental regulations coming into force on the same day. To support this process, the platform will introduce a new tool to assist hosts.

In order to “make inspection and identification easier for the authorities,” the company has announced it will prevent listings from being published without a registration number. Any listings without this number must provide proof of compliance with other relevant local regulations.

In addition, the company highlights that, in recent months, it has launched several educational campaigns aimed at the host community in Spain, focusing on the new European regulations and the requirements for registration and licensing under the new legislative framework.

The single register for tourist and short-term rental properties, established by Royal Decree 1312/2024, which creates a digital one-stop shop, will become mandatory from this coming Tuesday, six months after the decree came into effect. This legislation stems from European Regulation 2024/1028 of the European Parliament and Council, dated 11th April 2024, which is directly applicable in all Member States and introduces a regulatory system for short-term furnished property rentals.

As a result, property owners must obtain a registration number from the Spanish College of Registrars. This application must include the property's cadastral reference and exact address, the rental model (entire property or individual rooms), the maximum occupancy, and confirmation of compliance with the specific requirements set by each autonomous region to operate such rental services.

Once the registration application has been submitted and approved, property owners will receive an identification number, which must be made public on any online platforms where they advertise their rental services, such as Airbnb. In this way, the properties will be officially listed.

In a recent statement, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda highlighted that, through this measure, the Spanish Government and the European Union aim to address the "complex situation" surrounding the housing market by introducing mechanisms to "curb cases of fraud" and establish a "transparent" market.