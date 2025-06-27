Balearic Government "not contemplating" there will be a hotel and restaurant workers' strike

Balearic Government vice-president and spokesperson, Antoni Costa, told a post-cabinet meeting press conference on Friday that the government "is not contemplating a strike" of hospitality workers*.

He expressed his confidence that negotiations between the employers and union will result in agreement on the new collective bargaining arrangements before planned strikes go ahead next month.

Nevertheless, he added that the government is willing to mediate. "We have made ourselves available, should it be deemed that the government's mediation is appropriate and necessary."

Costa stressed that any government role would be that of a "facilitator" and not an "executor". "You will not see this government sitting at the table as some have," he said, in reference to former tourism minister, Iago Negueruela of PSOE.

"We like to be respectful. The responsibility for reaching an agreement lies with the employers and the unions. The government will not take sides. Our only goal is to reach an agreement."

The UGT and CCOO unions have said there will be strikes on five days in July (10, 18, 19, 25 and 31). But Costa didn't believe things would come to that. "There is room to reach an agreement. Negotiations have not definitively broken down."

* The collective bargaining agreement relates to the hotel, restaurant and nightlife sectors.