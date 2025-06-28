Murders at sea: Investigation into migrant bodies found in Balearic waters

The Guardia Civil are continuing their investigation into the discovery in Balearic waters of bodies of migrants whose hands and feet had been bound.

A homicide investigation by the force's Judicial Police, it is focused on what is believed must have been an argument on one particular boat that had headed away from the Balearics towards Denia in the Alicante province of Valencia.

Investigators are seeking to establish exactly when this boat reached the Alicante coast, the bodies having been found over a period of more than three weeks.

The first was spotted off Formentera on May 18. It has now been confirmed that five bodies have been recovered, the most recent having been on June 11. This was near Dragonera during the search for Juan Herrera and his partner Angelita Silva De Souza, whose boat had been adrift in the Dragonera area. Juan Herrera's body was found on June 11; Angelita Silva has not been found.

Since January this year, 31 bodies of migrants have been discovered in Balearic waters or on beaches. Accidents at sea are the usual explanation.