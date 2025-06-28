What do the people of Mallorca think? Government to conduct its own opinion surveys

In September, the Balearic Government will start conducting its own opinion surveys. To be launched as a pilot project with a budget allocation of €1 million, a centre for 'Estudis d’Opinió Illes Balears' will subsequently be established.
The government says a key objective will be to analyse the general response of citizens to certain current issues that concern society "and, therefore, also the government".
Vice-President Antoni Costa will be in charge of this project. His department emphasises the importance of measuring public opinion on areas considered to be priorities by the European Parliament - climate change and biodiversity, water management, energy transition, economic and social development, culture, agriculture and fisheries, tourism, access to public services, and migration.
The surveys will help "gauge" needs in these areas and convey these to the Balearic Parliament, the government and islands' councils as well as to Congress in Madrid and the European Parliament.
The government feels it is particularly important to consider issues specific to the Balearics, the European Parliament itself having recognised that the islands have certain disadvantages - limited territory, demographic challenges such as seasonal pressure, small markets, dependence on air and sea transport, and limited productivity based on a few sectors.
There will be up to eight surveys a year, the minimum sample size for which will be 1,500 - 500 in Palma, 500 in the rest of Mallorca, 250 in Menorca and 250 in Ibiza/Formentera.
4 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
tranq tranquerYou are fighting a losing battle with the average MDB reader as far as migration, a polite definition of invasion, is concerned. They overwhelmingly seem to be totally unconcerned about the consequences of this influx of strangers (Starmer’s term, not mine) to the European continent. You could also refer to them as Social tourists, if you want to follow the local guidelines. Many would say that they actually welcome it and think it is beneficial for all concerned. The only politician, if you could call him that, who is doing, or trying to do, whilst at the same time being hindered by woke, left wing judges, exactly what you would like our European ones to do, is Trump, which must be very painful for you whilst sitting on the fence, unable to express your real thoughts about his immigration policy. This post will no doubt generate a high number of negative votes, which will, indirectly, prove my point.
Doesn’t matter what the public thinks or says, they will carry on doing the same as always.. Why doesn’t the MDB canvas its readers to see what they think ?
Another waste of our money to make it look like the local government are actually doing something. They could build subsidised housing with this money.
I trust the list in the piece above is not in order of perceived importance, given that migration is placed last. Migration alongside climate change should be number one in public concern given that it affects virtually all the other factors to some degree. The last ten years has seen northern Europe finally wake up to the fact that whilst welcoming open arms and unbounded generosity are the human ideal, reality and not least economic reality demands we cannot be the saviour to an entire continent to our south and the sooner our politicians realise that fact the better.