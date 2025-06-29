Magalluf taxi driver to stand trial for sexually assaulting a British tourist

A 28-year-old Calvia taxi driver is to go on trial for the sexual assault of a British female tourist. The Prosecutor's Office is seeking a three-year prison sentence plus €7,000 compensation for moral damages and a four-year ban from working as a taxi driver or chauffeur.
On October 3, 2023, the 33-year-old woman was with a friend on Magaluf's C. Punta Ballena. She had had too much to drink, and at around 3.30am the friend hailed a taxi to take her to her hotel, which was in the area.
The woman got into the back seat, and the friend told the taxi driver where she was going. Having gone a short distance, he stopped the car and told the woman she had to pay him €50 in advance and that she had to sit in the passenger seat.
She changed seat and paid by card, the Prosecutor's Office stating that she was now "alone, intoxicated, and unfamiliar with the area". Rather than take her to the hotel, the driver headed for the airport. During the journey, he felt her breasts and crotch.
Once at the airport, he pulled her out of the car and told her: "This is how things are done in Spain, get used to it." As a result of the incident, the woman has received psychological treatment for anxiety and depression and has traumatic flashbacks.
ChelsI actually agree with almost all you say. He might well have done all these things. And I'm not saying he didn't. The story just seems a bit odd in it's details. That said, I don't really think there is any reliable data on true or false allegations. But I do know of experiences of people who've suffered both. And in two cases of fabrication, they were deliberately vindictive, and one involved sexual instigations by a woman, a stranger to the man, who then later accused him of assault, almost for the sport of it. Luckily police found evidence that 100% corroborated his experience. What if the taxi driver misheard some terrible Spanish the drink girl issued, that sounded like "aeropuerto", he's stopped, taken the money to avoid getting bailed on (common for English tourists from some areas) and she then gets shirty for him taking her to the airport when she meant some port. Who knows. Let's hope there is some video or other evidence to back up her side of things.
BrisketHe might have taken her to the airport to have more time to molest her and get more money out her. Why did she agree to give more money? She might not have known the normal rate, she was drunk, she felt intimidated and felt she didn't have any other choice... While of course false sexual assault allegations exist, they are a small percentage of all reported cases, generally between 2% and 8%. So the vast majority of sexual assault reports are not false. In fact an estimated 75-80% of sexual assaults are not reported to the police so underreporting is a much bigger problem
This seems odd. Why would he take her to the airport? Why did she pay the going rate for going to the airport? If he'd had intention to assault and abandon her, surely he would not bother with payment, or busy destination? I'm not saying it didn't happen, but I hope there is some compelling evidence, or the guy has some form for this kind of thing, and it's not just a drunk persons word for it all. I'd like to hear his side of the story.