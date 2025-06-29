Magalluf taxi driver to stand trial for sexually assaulting a British tourist

A 28-year-old Calvia taxi driver is to go on trial for the sexual assault of a British female tourist. The Prosecutor's Office is seeking a three-year prison sentence plus €7,000 compensation for moral damages and a four-year ban from working as a taxi driver or chauffeur.

On October 3, 2023, the 33-year-old woman was with a friend on Magaluf's C. Punta Ballena. She had had too much to drink, and at around 3.30am the friend hailed a taxi to take her to her hotel, which was in the area.

The woman got into the back seat, and the friend told the taxi driver where she was going. Having gone a short distance, he stopped the car and told the woman she had to pay him €50 in advance and that she had to sit in the passenger seat.

She changed seat and paid by card, the Prosecutor's Office stating that she was now "alone, intoxicated, and unfamiliar with the area". Rather than take her to the hotel, the driver headed for the airport. During the journey, he felt her breasts and crotch.

Once at the airport, he pulled her out of the car and told her: "This is how things are done in Spain, get used to it." As a result of the incident, the woman has received psychological treatment for anxiety and depression and has traumatic flashbacks.