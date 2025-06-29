A room in the sun: Mallorca co-ownership solution to accessing housing

The sale and purchase process is regulated

Image of a bedroom

The price of a room would clearly depend on location and the property | Photo: Freepix

Andrew EdePalma29/06/2025 12:29
TW
0

An increasing number of people are said to be turning to co-ownership of a property as a solution to the problem of accessing housing in Mallorca and the Balearics. While the renting of rooms is more common, the sale of properties on a co-ownership basis is now also seen as a response to high property prices.

The buyer purchases a room and an equal share in common areas. These may vary but are typically a kitchen, a bathroom and a living room. Sales are notarised and registered, the president of the College of Estate Agents, José Miguel Artieda, stressing that transactions are carried out in a regulated manner. He accepts that this can be a solution, "but it would be desirable for people to be able to own their own home".

Related news
Architect image of new apartments in Palma, Mallorca

Architects cast doubt on Balearic Government enforcement of law to build affordable homes

More related news

There are some companies operating in this market. They connect people interested in buying a room and then proceed with the purchase process. A potential downside of this approach is that the buyers don't know each other.

As to prices, these would naturally depend on location and on the property, Artieda suggesting that €180,000 per room (plus the common areas) would not be untypical.

Also in News

Tourists seen at the Magalluf promenade

Mallorca, too hot for comfort

Fish take a bite out of swimmers in Mallorca

Fish take a bite out of swimmers in Mallorca

The economic outlook is not very encouraging.

Mallorca tourism losing momentum

Mallorca Fire and Rescue

Tourist dies of heatstroke in Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented