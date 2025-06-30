The first heatwave of the year grips Mallorca

The first heatwave of the year has hit Mallorca. This has been confirmed by the delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero. ‘After several warm or very warm days, the first heatwave of the summer has arrived,’ she said. She also predicted that it will last for several days, at least until Wednesday inclusive.

In the interior of the island, temperatures are expected to reach 38º in the shade, while in the south the maximum forecast is 37º. The rest of Mallorca will also be hot, with temperatures considerably higher than usual for this time of year, but it has not been necessary to issue warnings. In addition, clear skies are expected and the wind will be light and variable with coastal breezes.

Guerrero has stressed that July will begin with extreme heat in Mallorca, as maximum temperatures could rise slightly, meaning that the AEMET will have to activate high temperature alerts. These are expected throughout Mallorca, except in the Serra, north and north-east. The weather forecast announces that on Wednesday, 2 July, a very similar situation is expected. Although there is still time, everything points to the fact that on Thursday the first heatwave of 2025 will have ended on the island.

Tropical or torrid night

The AEMET has reported that temperatues over night in Faro de Capdepera, for example, are not dropping below 26º. Banyalbufar and Palma Portopí have also had a torrid nights, with minimum temperatures of 25º. Meanwhile, it is tropical in areas such as Cabrera, Colònia de Sant Pere, Puerto Soller and Puerto de Pollensa - 23ºC.

And, the first heatwave of the summer has increased the risk of forest fires in almost all of Spain today, coinciding with temperatures that will reach up to 42 degrees in large areas of the country, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). In the Balearics, the Balearic Institute of Nature (Ibanat) warns that Mallorca is at the highest level of forest fire danger, alert 4, on Monday.

The alert affects the interior, south and east of Mallorca and also Cabrera. The agency says that burning permits have been suspended.

AEMET warns that the risk level is ‘very high or extreme’ on the peninsula, except in isolated points on the Cantabrian coast, mountainous areas of Galicia and the Central System. The State Agency determines these levels based on meteorological data and prediction models, classifying the risk into five categories: low, moderate, high, very high and extreme. These classifications reflect the probability of ignition, spread and intensity of fires.

Based on this data, the forest fire risk map for the mainland indicates that practically the whole of Spain is at ‘extreme or very high’ risk, except for some areas of the coast of Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and the Central System. Eleven regions are on orange alert (significant risk) for extreme heat on Monday: Andalusia, Aragon, Castile-La Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Navarre, La Rioja, the Basque Country and the Valencian Community.

In addition, there is a yellow alert for storms in Asturias, Cantabria, Castile and Leon, Galicia, Catalonia and Madrid, where locally intense rain, hail and very strong gusts of wind are expected.

Civil Protection reminds the public of the importance of following self-protection measures in the event of forest fires: call 112 immediately, stay away from smoke and flames, cover your nose and mouth with a damp cloth, and never take refuge in ravines or try to cross the fire. In extreme cases, look for an area that has already been burned and stand with your back to the wind.