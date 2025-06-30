Warning for Mallorca as British travel firms slash the price of holidays to Greece and Turkey
Holiday available for 300 pounds per person
British travel firms have slashed the prices of holiday to Greece and Turkey as tensions in the Middle East hit holiday bookings giving Mallorca another holiday headache. Price is key in the travel industry and there are now holidays available to both countries for just 300 pounds.
1 comment
I suspect that Mallorca might enthusiastically recommend a list of places offering authentic English cheapness. Benidorm might be on that list too.