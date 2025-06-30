Pollensa hit by major water restrictions

Residents and tourists urge to consume as little as possible

Major restrictions introduced in Pollensa.

Major restrictions introduced in Pollensa

Jason Moore30/06/2025 11:37
TW
0

Residents and tourists in the Pollensa area are being urged to consume as little water as possible following a breadown in supplies from the Alcudia desalination plant. A series of restrictions have been introduced until the problem is fixed.

Filling swimming pools and cleaning vehicles and terraces is banned along with watering gardens. A spokesperson for the local water board said: "We continue to recommend using water only for strictly essential needs. We apologise for the inconvenience."

"We continue to implement all emergency measures to maintain the water supply: activation of the Gotmar and Can Colet wells, which, together with our other wells, are operating 24 hours a day. Despite these efforts, the supply is affected and there may be drops in pressure or temporary service interruptions," they said.

There is growing concern over the situation especially as Pollensa hotels and apartments are nearing 100 percent occupancy.

The Water Board said that they are working around the clock to try and resolve the problem in Pollensa.

