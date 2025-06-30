Hotel strike is called off, major relief for Mallorca tourist industry

The strike by thousands of Mallorca hotel workers which would have brought the tourist industry to a standstill this month was called off this afternoon after management reached an accord with trade unions.
According to sources at the Mallorca Hotel Federation a deal has been agreed in which thousands of hotel staff will receive a salary increase of 13.5 percent over three years. This year they will receive a six percent pay rise, next year a four percent increase and 3.5 in 2027.
The deal was announced after unions had announced a whole series of protests in support of their pay claim.
A demonstrations had been scheduled for 10 July, starting at 9 a.m. from the Paseo Maritimo in Palma, Son Sant Joan airport, the Playa de Palma (near the Maravillas area), Alcudia, Magalluf and Cala Millor, as well as in Ibiza and Mahón, from the union’s headquarters. FeSMC UGT has specified that the demonstration in Son Sant Joan will take place in both the departures and arrivals areas and that the aim is to ‘block these accesses’ to Palma airport.
The threat of a hotel strike came as a major blow for the tourist industry because there are already fears over the summer season.
It was reported just days ago that a reader was charged €6.50 Euros for bread, as he sat down for lunch. I was recently offered the same bottle of red for €14.99 that is readily available in Mercadona fo €5.49. I support the working staff - not the greedy management.
Crippling the airport will feed wonderfully into the anti-Mallorcan British tabloids along with all the other inconveniences these strikes will cause. Rejecting 11% doesn’t look great either. But then, when tourist numbers do fall, it’ll be the hospitality sector who’ll have the first lay offs. They won’t like them apples, will they?
Anyone trying to block me from getting on or off a plane at Palma will get the s*** kicked out of them.