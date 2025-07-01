Discover the true flavour of artisan ice cream with AMMU

In Palma, ice cream is no longer just a dessert. It has become a ritual, a conscious choice, an experience to be enjoyed with all five senses. All thanks to AMMU, the new artisan ice cream parlour that has opened its doors on the island with a clear proposal: fewer flavours, but of the highest quality.

The first thing that strikes you when you enter AMMU is the absence of the typical counter filled with mountains of colourful ice cream. Instead, the ice creams are kept in refrigerated pozzetti, hermetically sealed metal cylinders that protect the product from air and light, thus maintaining a constant temperature. This technique, traditional in Italy, is the best way to ensure optimal preservation and best preserves the texture, flavour and freshness of the ice cream.



AMMU's other big bet is its menu reduced to just 10/12 flavours, all handmade in the restaurant's own bakery on a daily basis. Each flavour is the result of careful work with high quality raw materials, many of them imported directly from Italy, to ensure an authentic and natural result.

The flavours range from classics such as salted pistachio, hazelnut or dark chocolate to more creative and seasonal proposals such as lemon and ginger, strawberry or vanilla, with which AMMU invites you to rediscover the pleasure of well-made ice cream. We have chosen to offer few flavours, but prepared properly,‘ explains AMMU founder Massimiliano Garlini, ’because we believe that each spoonful should tell a story, not just be something cold and sweet.



But AMMU is not just ice cream. The sensory journey continues with a selection of authentic Sicilian cannoli, crispy on the outside and filled on the spot with a delicate sweetened ricotta, following the traditional recipe. In addition, there are semi-cold chocolate and pistachio cakes, perfect for lovers of intense and creamy flavours, as well as a refined variety of Italian pastries in mini format, ideal to accompany a coffee or to enjoy as a small sweet treat.

In addition, AMMU offers a carefully selected range of packaged gourmet products, typical of Sicily, such as the famous Sicilian artisan pestos, classic and pistachio busiata pasta and a variety of delicacies that bring with them the culinary soul of Southern Italy.

In a market saturated with flashy but not very genuine options, AMMU stands out for its sober, elegant and deeply respectful approach to tradition. An ice cream parlour and patisserie that needs no artificial colours or special effects: just the power of quality.



For those in Palma looking for authentic, artisanal and deeply Italian flavours, AMMU is a must. It's not just a bite to eat: it's a return to the real thing.