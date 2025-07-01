Mallorca hospitality workers "delighted" by pay increase, but final agreement has yet to be given

"We're delighted." So said bar workers Theo and Olga on learning the news of the breakthrough in the hospitality industry negotiations and of a pay increase of 13.5% over three years. A waiter, Nicola, said it was recognition of the effort that goes into working directly with the public. From Italy, he explained that he earns more in Mallorca than he would in Italy. "Here I started earning 1,400 to 1,500 euros under the collective bargaining agreement, so an increase like this is great news."

On Monday there was an 'express' five-hour meeting between the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation and the UGT union. The outcome of this meeting was agreement on a 13.5% pay rise, the UGT having backed down on its demand for a reduced working week (from 40 to 35 hours) but having also secured agreements on sick leave and time off.

For these negotiations, the federation and the UGT take the lead. Their representations are such that between them they can arrive at a majority decision. Which is what happened on Monday. But the other employers associations - for hotels in Menorca and Ibiza/Formentera, bars, restaurants and nightclubs - and the CCOO union all have to formally approve the Monday agreement.

The CCOO said that it will assess its final position at the meeting of the various parties that is scheduled for next week. "This express pre-agreement would undoubtedly have been better if the CCOO had been present." The union argues that the agreement should have gone further on certain issues and that there shouldn't have been a backing-down on others. The CCOO had supported the strikes that had been scheduled for this month but which have now been called off.

The other employers associations are expected to formally approve the Monday agreement at next week's meeting. In reality, they and the CCOO aren't left with much choice than to approve it. For the restaurants and nightlife, the pay element of the agreement is tied to pay grades that are applicable to three-star hotels.

President Marga Prohens congratulated the federation and the UGT on a preliminary agreement that will allow "tourism success to be translated into job well-being, with improved salaries" and in accordance with the law approved a few weeks ago in parliament that will guarantee "a quality tourism offer".