300 extra cops on the Balearic beat

The National Police has increased its ranks in the Balearics by 4.33%, in addition to an additional reinforcement of around 300 officers as part of the special Operation Summer measures. From July 1 until the end of the month, 242 police officers of different ranks will be joining the force, of whom 79 will become part of the region's permanent staff.

The remaining 163 officers will be transferred to other locations. This reinforcement is in response to the commitment made by the Balearic Police Headquarters to improve public safety during the peak tourist season.

In Palma, 116 officers are being added, while 59 have been assigned to other locations. On the island of Ibiza, 50 new police officers are arriving and 42 are leaving. In Ciutadella and Maó, 17 and 37 officers are being added, respectively, with 15 and 32 leaving. In Manacor, 22 officers are joining the force, while 15 are being transferred.

This year's reinforcement represents a significant increase compared to 2024, especially in terms of new recruits. A total of 143 newly sworn-in police officers are joining the force, of whom 67 will serve in different units in Palma, quadrupling the figure for the previous year. Another more than 80 officers have been distributed between Manacor (11), Ibiza (37), Maó (29) and Ciutadella (11), representing 40 more officers than in the same period in 2024.

In addition, between 1 and 9 July, 130 trainee police officers will be deployed across the islands: 70 in Palma, 25 in Ibiza, 13 in Maó, and 11 in both Manacor and Ciutadella. These trainee officers will carry out practical training in various units, from prevention and patrolling tasks to criminal investigation and border control.

The new officers and trainee police officers were welcomed by the chief of police for the Balearic Islands, José Luis Santafé, who highlighted the importance of values such as loyalty, hard work and commitment to the public. The training inspector, José Antonio Cuevas, also spoke, emphasising the responsibility that comes with wearing the uniform from day one.

In addition to the increase in staff, around 300 officers have been deployed for the special Operation Summer, which includes units such as the UIP (Intervention), UPR (Prevention and Reaction), Subsuelo, Mobile Brigade (transport), Canine Guides, among others.

This comprehensive reinforcement seeks to guarantee an effective response to the increase in population and visitors recorded every summer in the Balearics, maintaining high levels of security and public service throughout the region.