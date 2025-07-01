Mallorca TIB public bus workers back strike action
Calls for better pay and shorter working hours
Staff will be voting across the Balearics this week | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma01/07/2025 17:14
‘After more than six months of negotiations, the agreement is at a complete standstill. Despite all the flexibility and alternatives presented by the Sindicat Autònom de Transports de les Illes (SATI), the employers have responded with proposals that can only be understood as provocation. At this point, the only possible way to break the deadlock is to call a strike.’ This was the response given by the organisation after asking workers at the public transport company Transports de les Illes Balears (TIB) if they wanted to take action.
