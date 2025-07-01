Mallorca TIB public bus workers back strike action

‘After more than six months of negotiations, the agreement is at a complete standstill. Despite all the flexibility and alternatives presented by the Sindicat Autònom de Transports de les Illes (SATI), the employers have responded with proposals that can only be understood as provocation. At this point, the only possible way to break the deadlock is to call a strike.’ This was the response given by the organisation after asking workers at the public transport company Transports de les Illes Balears (TIB) if they wanted to take action.

‘The workers in this sector will not give up on dignifying this increasingly mistreated profession,’ said the union, explaining that the proposed strike dates are 24-hour stoppages on 18, 21 and 23 July, to become indefinite from 25 July if no agreement is reached.

This proposal was unanimously supported by all those attending the morning assembly, and this was repeated in the afternoon session. Over the coming days it will be the turn of the TIB workers in Menorca, who will decide whether to join the strike, and on Friday, assemblies will be held in Ibiza. The union expects unanimous support.

Better pay and shorter working hours are the issues that have stalled negotiations with the Balearic Transport Federation, as it is private companies that subcontract public transport on the islands.