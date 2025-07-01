Mallorca's restaurant employers insist they won't sign pay agreement

The CAEB Restaurants Association says that it will not support the agreement announced on Monday by the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation and the UGT union for a 13.5% pay rise over three years.

Association president Juanmi Ferrer said on Tuesday: "We have worked for many months to finally reach an agreement signed between two parties, the UGT and the hoteliers. But once again, we're being left out of important decisions. It's not just salary increases that our sector can't accept. Our reality is different to the hoteliers; it has a different bottom line, so it is unacceptable."

Ferrer again called for a separate agreement - a long-standing demand - or, failing that, an addendum for specific conditions for the restaurant sector. "We represent more than 80,000 people, we're the second-largest productive sector in the Balearic Islands, and we're not going to sign this agreement under these conditions."

The PIMEM Restaurants Association, which hasn't had negotiations' representation, voiced its discontent on Tuesday.

"The agreement leaves small restaurant owners out of the picture. And yet we suffer the consequences of what others decide." President César Amable stated: "The hoteliers have scale, volume and margins to play with, while small restaurant owners are far more strapped for cash." For Amable, the pay increase is a threat to survival.