Mallorca's restaurant employers insist they won't sign pay agreement

"Unacceptable", and not just the pay increase

Meeting for hospitality industry negotiations in Mallorca

The restaurants have been present at the negotiations but maintain they are left out of decisions | Photo: Pilar Pellicer

Andrew EdePalma01/07/2025 20:41
TW
0

The CAEB Restaurants Association says that it will not support the agreement announced on Monday by the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation and the UGT union for a 13.5% pay rise over three years.

Association president Juanmi Ferrer said on Tuesday: "We have worked for many months to finally reach an agreement signed between two parties, the UGT and the hoteliers. But once again, we're being left out of important decisions. It's not just salary increases that our sector can't accept. Our reality is different to the hoteliers; it has a different bottom line, so it is unacceptable."

Related news
Waiter in Palma, Mallorca

Mallorca hospitality workers "delighted" by pay increase, but final agreement has yet to be given

More related news

Ferrer again called for a separate agreement - a long-standing demand - or, failing that, an addendum for specific conditions for the restaurant sector. "We represent more than 80,000 people, we're the second-largest productive sector in the Balearic Islands, and we're not going to sign this agreement under these conditions."

The PIMEM Restaurants Association, which hasn't had negotiations' representation, voiced its discontent on Tuesday.

"The agreement leaves small restaurant owners out of the picture. And yet we suffer the consequences of what others decide." President César Amable stated: "The hoteliers have scale, volume and margins to play with, while small restaurant owners are far more strapped for cash." For Amable, the pay increase is a threat to survival.

Also in News

A plastic crocodile in the lake at Parc de la Mar in Palma, Mallorca

A crocodile in Palma

Major restrictions introduced in Pollensa.

Pollensa hit by major water restrictions, supply cuts to some areas

A deal has been reached over pay.

Hotel strike is called off, major relief for Mallorca tourist industry

Tourists who have booked an apartment or holiday home are likely to be left without accommodation.

New Mallorca holiday rental law in force from today

Most viewed
Most Commented