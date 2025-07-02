Call for more help to tackle Balearic small boat crisis
Increase in rescues of immigrants and the boom in nautical tourism during the summer months adding to pressure
Between 1 January and 30 June 2025, 2,980 immigrants arrived in the Balearic Islands on 147 small boats, 3.5 times more than during the first half of last year | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma02/07/2025 09:56Updated at 15:16
The CCOO union has called for more resources to reinforce the Maritime Rescue Service in the Balearics in order to deal with the continued arrival of immigrants in small boats, which has reached almost 3,000 people in the first half of the year. In a statement, the union highlights the need to provide more staff to both the units and the Rescue Coordination Centre (CCS) in Palma, which has been without maintenance staff for six months, and calls for the renewal of its fleet and equipment.
