Heatwaves are bad news for Mallorca economy
Spanish economy could be hit by 1.4 percent drop
Recent heatwaves across Europe could slow economic growth in Europe by half a percentage point in 2025, a report by Allianz Research showed, comparing a day with temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius to half a day of strikes. In Europe, GDP losses range from 0.1 percentage points for Germany to as much as 1.4 percentage points for Spain, where temperatures are around ten degrees higher in summer.
Also in News
- New Mallorca holiday rental law in force from Tuesday
- Mallorca migrant crisis: shackled bodies linked to a boat that arrived in Alicante
- Qatar royal jumbo jet fails to impress Palma air traffic controllers
- “Mallorca would still be living in misery if it were not for tourism...”
- Mallorca “rats like rabbits”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.