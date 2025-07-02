Mallorca tourism falls for the first time since the pandemic
Largely explained by a sudden reverse in German tourism
There had been talk of a less than good May | Photo: Miquel À. Cañellas
Palma02/07/2025 14:00Updated at 15:22
There was some talk by hoteliers and others in the tourism sector that May hadn't been a great month. All things are relative, taking account of how much tourism has grown over the past couple of years, but the latest figures from the National Statistics Institute's Frontur survey of tourist movements do perhaps back that talk up.
