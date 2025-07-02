Mallorca tourism falls for the first time since the pandemic

There was some talk by hoteliers and others in the tourism sector that May hadn't been a great month. All things are relative, taking account of how much tourism has grown over the past couple of years, but the latest figures from the National Statistics Institute's Frontur survey of tourist movements do perhaps back that talk up.

In May, Balearic tourism fell by 1.6% compared with May 2024; Mallorca was down one per cent. The falls are modest but they are the first since tourism recovered in 2022 following the pandemic. From June to December 2022 the comparisons were with 2019, and those were all up. The trend continued throughout 2023 and 2024 and up to April this year.

The tourism sector has also been referring to a slowdown in German tourism. For many months this had been increasing on average by around ten per cent. In May there was a sudden reverse - a 2% decrease for the Balearics and 2.3% for Mallorca specifically.

German tourism was nevertheless way ahead of other markets - 600,000 tourists in the Balearics, 540,000 of them in Mallorca. The UK, which has registered a number of monthly decreases since May last year, was up six per cent in the Balearics to 509,000 and by nine per cent to 310,000 in Mallorca. Spanish tourism dropped by 10.7% in the Balearics (to 276,000 visitors) and by almost four per cent in Mallorca.

In all, there were 2,270,593 tourists in the Balearics in May; 1,604,737 in Mallorca.