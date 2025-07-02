‘Organised mafia’ helping illegal immigrants in Mallorca

The president of the Balearics, Marga Prohens, has claimed that there is a ‘perfectly organised mafia’ in Mallorca that picks up migrants arriving in small boats in vans. The head of the regional government made these statements on Wednesday when asked about the Formentera Council’s intention to take legal action against the regional government if it refuses to take responsibility for minors.

She claimed that this was a ‘proven’ fact, as had happened in one of the last boats to arrive at s’Estanyol, in the Migjorn region of Mallorca. Prohens argued that this ‘non-immigration policy’ and ‘non-foreign policy’ of the Spanish government is causing a ‘pull effect’ that the regional government ‘can no longer resist’, while criticising it for being more “concerned” with ‘defending itself against corruption cases’ than with ‘defending the citizens of the Balearics’.

She also said that she ‘understands’ and “empathises” with the situation in Formentera and is therefore ‘standing shoulder to shoulder’ with the president of the Formentera Council, Óscar Portas, to demand that those with responsibility for immigration take action. However, she pointed out that the island’s governing body already has jurisdiction over minors, so it is not a case of these powers being ‘transferred’ and they are not intended for a “massive” arrival of migrant minors, but rather for minors under the care of the Council of Mallorca.

Prohens stressed that he joins the institution’s calls for the central government ‘not to leave it alone’. ‘The Balearics have been completely abandoned by the government and are in a state of public alarm because boats are arriving off the coast and near people’s homes,’ she said. For these reasons, she said she would do ‘everything in her power’ to stop this ‘call effect’ with initiatives such as age testing and ‘regulating’ the aid received by migrants.

The president pointed out that this situation is ‘compromising’ the resources of the autonomous community and the island councils because ‘they can’t take any more’. She stressed that they have requested a meeting between the four island presidents, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Immigration, Magnus Brunner, and another with the government delegate in the Balearic Islands, Alfonso Rodríguez.

She asked Rodríguez to ‘stop sitting on the fence’ and accused him of being ‘on holiday’ since he took office, calling on him to side with the island councils and the regional government. ‘There is a Spanish government that does not govern, but resists. A Spanish government that does not defend the Balearics, but defends itself in the courts. If they can’t do any more, they should call elections because the regional government can’t do any more either,’ she said.

When asked if anyone had been arrested in recent hours in connection with the mafia-style organisation that she alleges exists in Formentera, Prohens referred the question to the Government delegate himself, who ‘has the authority’, and reproached him for ‘denying that there is a route between Algeria and the Balearics’. ‘They may deny it in the offices in Madrid, but on the streets it is very clear that it exists,’ she concluded.