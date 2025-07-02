Eight arrests following raid on Mallorca's 'drugs supermarket'

Police drugs operation in Palma, Mallorca

Police in Son Banya on Wednesday | Photo: Miquel À. Cañellas

Andrew EdePalma02/07/2025 18:03
National Police units raided the Son Banya shanty town in Palma on Wednesday morning, the operation having ended around 11.30am.

Eight arrests were made at what is sometimes referred to as Mallorca's 'drugs supermarket'. Six drugs' sales points were dismantled, these being booths the drugs clans in Son Banya have set up so as to avoid having to sell drugs from their homes.

There typically aren't large quantities of drugs at these sales points. Stocks are replenished on a daily basis, so that if there is a raid, there is less for the police to confiscate.

The clans also believe that the booths limit arrests. If so, this didn't prevent the police from taking eight people away in vans once the operation was completed.

