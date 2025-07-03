Twenty housing developments in Palma and nothing under 518,000 euros (for a one-bedroom apartment)

There are some twenty housing developments in Palma at present for which the lowest price is €518,500 for a 72-square metre one-bedroom apartment. The most expensive properties are €2.1 million - three bedrooms and 260 square metres - and three million for a penthouse with 290 square metres. Other one-bedroom apartments are on the market for €675,000.

The CEO of the builders association, Sandra Verger, says that these developments are a reflection of "inertia" - political inertia. Processing of these projects started two to three years ago. Only now, she adds, are there are also projects for the building of limited-price housing. And these, she stresses, will take some time to be available. "We would hope to reverse the situation, but there's little going on right now."

The limited-price schemes, the ones she says that will escape the luxury market, will for the most part be on land for which classification is being altered. The reclassification is from industrial to residential or it is for so-called transition land - rustic that will now be for development.

In the city centre and in established residential areas, it will be very difficult to develop limited-price homes. Verger believes that the cost, especially that of land, simply won't allow it.