Twenty housing developments in Palma and nothing under 518,000 euros (for a one-bedroom apartment)
Limited-price projects will take some time
There are some twenty housing developments in Palma at present for which the lowest price is €518,500 for a 72-square metre one-bedroom apartment. The most expensive properties are €2.1 million - three bedrooms and 260 square metres - and three million for a penthouse with 290 square metres. Other one-bedroom apartments are on the market for €675,000.
OBSCENE !!!