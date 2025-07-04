More people renting out in the Balearics and they are earning way more than the national average
Average income is more than 6,000 euros greater than the Spanish average
Tax Agency figures do not distinguish between residential and tourist properties | Photo: Jaume Morey
Palma04/07/2025 08:24
According to personal income tax statistics published by the Tax Agency this week, the number of people declaring an income from renting out properties in the Balearics is increasing. This income is also increasing and is greater (on average) than in other regions of Spain.
