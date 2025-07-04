Gordon Ramsay opens Europe’s first Hell’s Kitchen in the Balearics

Famous chef Gordon Ramsay opened Europe’s first Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday afternoon at The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel in Platja d’en Bossa. This opening is the result of a collaboration between Gordon Ramsay Restaurants and Palladium Hotel Group, bringing the culinary excellence of the world-renowned Hell’s Kitchen brand to Spain for the first time.

The restaurant promises to be an unforgettable dining and entertainment experience within the new The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, launched as an innovative, disruptive and experiential luxury concept.

Open for dinner every day of the week, Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza combines the vibrant energy of the island with the fiery spirit of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants’ distinctive cuisine.

The menu combines adaptations of some of Hell’s Kitchen’s favourite dishes, innovative new creations and timeless Gordon Ramsay classics. Among the iconic brand’s reinvented favourites are croquettes, raw Hamachi and pan-fried scallops. Among the 10 new dishes exclusive to Ibiza, local ingredients and bold flavours take centre stage, such as hell fire prawns, Basque-style cheesecake and grilled sea bass.

Diners can also indulge in Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes, such as the iconic sirloin Wellington to share and the ever-popular sticky toffee pudding. The Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza bar is the perfect destination for after-dinner drinks or to kick off an exciting night out in style. Guests can enjoy signature cocktails from other Hell’s Kitchen restaurants around the world, including the vibrant tequila-based “Eighteen Stars”. In Ibiza, three new exclusive cocktails will add a daring local touch to the menu, including “The Unexpected Sour” and “Thyme Traveller”, a herbaceous cocktail made with Ibizan herbs, the island’s most sought-after liqueur.

Vibrant and unmistakable in style, the bar captures the essence of Hell’s Kitchen and Ibiza in an elevated cocktail experience: the perfect bridge between dinner and the dance floor.

“I’m so excited to bring Hell’s Kitchen to the electrifying island of Ibiza this summer! This place has it all: explosive energy, legendary nightlife and a world-class food scene. Ibiza is the ideal setting for the bold, high-octane experience that is Hell’s Kitchen. We’re going to turn up the heat like never before, with spectacular dishes, incredible cocktails, top-notch entertainment and that unmistakable Hell’s Kitchen fire. Whether you’re a local or coming from the other side of the world, get ready for something unforgettable,” said Gordon Ramsay.

Ana Morillo, Corporate Managing Director All Inclusive & High Energy Brands at Palladium Hotel Group, added, ‘We are delighted to partner with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants to bring the iconic Hell’s Kitchen experience to Europe for the first time.’ Designed to be more than just a restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza combines first-class service, striking interiors, live entertainment and an energetic atmosphere into one perfect experience.

Located in The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, formerly known as The Ushuaïa Tower, the restaurant is at the heart of a new hospitality concept that reflects the spirit and luxury of its surroundings. With six distinct bars and restaurants, the hotel is quickly becoming one of the island’s most exciting dining destinations.