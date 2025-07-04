Balearic migrant crisis; another body found floating in the sea between Ibiza and Mallorca

A body that could belong to a migrant was recovered on Thursday floating in the sea off the north coast of Ibiza. The Sant Joan de Labritja Local Police collaborated in the operation, according to a statement issued by the Town Council. According to the Guardia Civil, the body had been spotted days earlier by several boats that alerted the authorities to the presence of a possible corpse floating in the channel between Ibiza and Mallorca. Finally, the Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) received the official alert at 5 p.m. on Thursday, 3 July.

Members of the Sant Joan de Labritja Local Police accessed the area to secure the maritime perimeter and facilitate the work of the emergency services. A Guardia Civil maritime patrol then went to the designated point to recover the body, which was taken to port for the start of legal proceedings and identification.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and could correspond to a migrant who disappeared days ago in Mediterranean waters. The investigation remains open and under the instruction of the competent judicial authority.

Between January and June, the authorities have already located 31 bodies in the waters and on the beaches of the Balearics, which could be victims of shipwrecks involving migrant small boats from Algeria. According to data provided by the security forces to the Balearic Government Delegation, the first 15 bodies recovered from the sea and at different points along the Balearic coast, reported by the Guardia Civil and the National Police between January and March, were joined by the remains of another 15 bodies found between 13 April and 3 June.

Although the official figures for the first four months of the year provided by the Delegation do not break down the numbers by island or area of discovery, at least four were found on the coast of Formentera: two bodies were found on 7 January on the beach of Es Cavall d’en Borràs; another body was found on 15 January on the beach of Sa Torreta, on the islet of S’Espalmador, and the fourth on 3 February on the shore of the beach of S’Alga.