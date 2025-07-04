Small boat crisis
Balearic migrant crisis; another body found floating in the sea between Ibiza and Mallorca
Police investigating missing small boat victim
Record number of small boats have reached the Balearics so far this year | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma04/07/2025 14:53
A body that could belong to a migrant was recovered on Thursday floating in the sea off the north coast of Ibiza. The Sant Joan de Labritja Local Police collaborated in the operation, according to a statement issued by the Town Council. According to the Guardia Civil, the body had been spotted days earlier by several boats that alerted the authorities to the presence of a possible corpse floating in the channel between Ibiza and Mallorca. Finally, the Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) received the official alert at 5 p.m. on Thursday, 3 July.
