British tourists defy anti-tourism protests. Loyalty to Mallorca shines as visitor numbers climb

Not even anti-tourism marches can keep Britons away from Mallorca with visitor numbers actually increasing in May and other key markets (Germany and mainland Spain) falling.

According to official figures British tourism was up by six percent in May this year in the Balearics and 9 percent in Majorca, taking the number up to 310,000. The number of German visitors fell by two percent for the Balearics and 2.3 percent for Mallorca specifically. Spanish mainland tourists also decided to go elsewhere, with the number of visitors dropping 10.7 percent in the Balearics to 276,000 and by almost 4 percent in Majorca.

There had been fears that the anti-tourism marches and the increase in popularity of resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa would drive British tourists elsewhere. This has not proved to be the case.

One veteran Mallorca hotelier told the Bulletin: "the British have been coming on holiday here for decades, infact they are our most loyal holidaymaker. Nothing is going to break their love affair with Mallorca."

Despite the increase in the British market, tourism to Mallorca fell marginally in May, the first drop in tourism to the island since the end of the pandemic.