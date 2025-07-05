Pollensa Town Hall's 'watergate': Supplies now being restored
Cuts to supplies since last Saturday
One of the town hall's notices of cuts | Photo: Ajuntament de Pollença
Pollensa05/07/2025 11:42
Pollensa Town Hall has issued a communiqué stating that the breakdown in the network carrying water from the Alcudia desalination plant to various parts of Puerto Pollensa has now been fixed.
Also in News
- British tourist fined for stealing perfume at Palma Airport
- Mallorca flight nightmare: over 80 flights cancelled in the Balearics on second day of French strike
- French air traffic control strike sparks Balearic flight chaos, Mallorca hit hard
- Injuries after fire on a Ryanair plane at Palma Airport
- Mallorca holiday alert: Spain taking some euro notes out of service
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.