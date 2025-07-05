Pollensa Town Hall's 'watergate': Supplies now being restored

Pollensa Town Hall has issued a communiqué stating that the breakdown in the network carrying water from the Alcudia desalination plant to various parts of Puerto Pollensa has now been fixed.

The message on social media was posted on Saturday morning and says that the substitution of the affected section of pipes was completed by 7.30pm on Friday. The town hall notes that there should be full normality of supplies later today (Saturday).

There have been cuts to supplies since last Saturday. These have occurred in parts of Puerto Pollensa from the military base area and Singala to Gotmar. The town hall has come in for fierce criticism, it having wished to make clear that the problem lay with Abaqua infrastructure; Abaqua is the Balearic Government's water agency.

An issue for the town hall administration, however, is that people hold it responsible. In a similar way, residents of Alcudia held their town hall responsible for the week-long rubbish strike in the height of summer in 2022. The dispute was between the contractor and the workers, not between the town hall and the workers; this was an explanation the administration wished to convey.

Nevertheless, the town hall was blamed, and the same has been happening with the water cut. Fundamental services for any town hall include the provision of water and waste collection. Regardless of the involvement of other agencies, this is how citizens tend to view such situations.