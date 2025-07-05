Tourist in a very serious condition after falling from a hotel third floor in Mallorca

National Police in Palma, Mallorca

The National Police are investigating | Photo: Alejandro Sepúlveda

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma05/07/2025 15:07
A German male tourist was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a very serious condition on Saturday after falling from the balcony of a third-floor room at a hotel in Playa de Palma.

Emergency services were called to the hotel on C. Mar Arábiga around 2am. The German man and a friend had just returned to the hotel after a night out.

According to the friend, he had gone onto the balcony to get some air. He then fell to the ground by the hotel pool. He suffered head trauma among other injuries.

The National Police are investigating the circumstances.

