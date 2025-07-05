Tourist in a very serious condition after falling from a hotel third floor in Mallorca
A German male tourist was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a very serious condition on Saturday after falling from the balcony of a third-floor room at a hotel in Playa de Palma.
