Tax bill deductions for home owners in the Balearics who have squatters

When they fill out their tax returns for 2025, home owners in the Balearics who have squatters will be able to deduct up to €500.

This is due to be ratified by the Balearic Parliament on Monday. It is an agreement between the governing Partido Popular and Vox, who had proposed this as an amendment to the regional budgets.

Vox spokesperson, Manuela Cañadas, has described it as "a pioneering measure for the Balearic tax system in defence of private property".

"It is a direct measure that will allow thousands of citizens to alleviate the financial cost of continuing to pay taxes on a home they cannot use, and it is a measure of reparation for those citizens who are victims of a deeply unjust situation."

Deductible expenses will include the likes of utilities bills, community charges, maintenance, and legal costs. However, there will be an income limit. Individuals whose taxable income exceeds 33,000 euros will not be eligible (this will be 52,800 euros for joint tax returns).

The government has yet to say what the estimated financial impact on the regional accounts will be.