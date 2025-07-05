Tax bill deductions for home owners in the Balearics who have squatters
Legal costs and utilities bills among the deductible expenses
Property with the entrance bricked up to prevent squatters | Photo: P.A.M.
05/07/2025
When they fill out their tax returns for 2025, home owners in the Balearics who have squatters will be able to deduct up to €500.
