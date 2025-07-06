Small boats keep coming, as Balearic Government demands tougher illegal immigration measures

On Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Guardia Civil and the Maritime Safety Agency picked up 74 migrants in small boats in Mallorcan waters and a further twenty off Formentera.

Two boats, both with 23 people, were intercepted off Cabrera around 2am. A third boat, with 28 people, had been intercepted south of Mallorca at 9.50pm on Saturday. The boat in the Formentera area was intercepted at 7.30am.

So far this year, 3,222 people in 160 boats have arrived in the Balearics. For the whole of 2024 there were 5,882.

The numbers of migrants plus the shocking recent discoveries of bodies of migrants whose feet and hands had been tied have led the Balearic Government to demand greater protection of borders and "a radical change in foreign and immigration policy to put an end to this migration tragedy".

President Prohens has called on the Spanish Government to reinforce the security forces on the islands and for "tougher measures against the mafias", the organised gangs responsible for human trafficking and illegal immigration.