Small boats keep coming, as Balearic Government demands tougher illegal immigration measures
3,222 migrants have arrived in the Balearics so far this year
The Maritime Safety Agency is involved with the interception of small boats | Photo: Efe
Palma06/07/2025 12:29
On Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Guardia Civil and the Maritime Safety Agency picked up 74 migrants in small boats in Mallorcan waters and a further twenty off Formentera.
Also in News
- The seven villages you must visit to eat well in Mallorca, according to National Geographic
- “I’m made to feel I’m doing Mallorca a favour”
- Injuries after fire on a Ryanair plane at Palma Airport
- British tourist fined for stealing perfume at Palma Airport
- Mallorca flight nightmare: over 80 flights cancelled in the Balearics on second day of French strike
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.