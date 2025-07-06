Palma's latest crackdown on illegal street selling

Drones were used in the operation

Police with confiscated goods in Palma, Mallorca

Police with some of the products that were seized | Photo: Europa Press

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma06/07/2025 17:35
TW
1

Palma Town Hall reported on Sunday that 28 police officers took part in an operation against illegal street selling.

This was in the Parc de la Mar area. Another 20 officers from specialised units also took part. These included, for example, the Drones Unit.

Related news
Nazi symbol football shirt in Mallorca

Illegal street sellers offering Nazi-symbol shirts in Mallorca

More related news

The goods that were seized were taken away in two fully loaded vans. The amount of confiscated material required the use of six containers.

The town hall notes that illegal street selling is covered by civic ordinance, the latest version of which came into force a few weeks ago. There is no report of anyone having been fined for buying from an illegal seller, this being a provision of the ordinance, as it had been under the bylaws from 2018.

Also in News

Puerto Soller is home to some of the pillars of Mallorcan cuisine.

The seven villages you must visit to eat well in Mallorca, according to National Geographic

The cost of living spike has altered many peoples’ lifestyles because wages, for example, have failed to keep pace.

“I’m made to feel I’m doing Mallorca a favour”

Increase in British tourism.

British tourists defy anti-tourism protests. Loyalty to Mallorca shines as visitor numbers climb

The pop star is already a regular on the Mallorcan summer scene. Just under a year ago, she shared an article from Service 95, h

British sensation Dua Lipa is back in Mallorca relaxing in Deya

Most viewed
Most Commented