Palma's latest crackdown on illegal street selling

Palma Town Hall reported on Sunday that 28 police officers took part in an operation against illegal street selling.

This was in the Parc de la Mar area. Another 20 officers from specialised units also took part. These included, for example, the Drones Unit.

The goods that were seized were taken away in two fully loaded vans. The amount of confiscated material required the use of six containers.

The town hall notes that illegal street selling is covered by civic ordinance, the latest version of which came into force a few weeks ago. There is no report of anyone having been fined for buying from an illegal seller, this being a provision of the ordinance, as it had been under the bylaws from 2018.