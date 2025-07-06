Palma's latest crackdown on illegal street selling
Drones were used in the operation
Police with some of the products that were seized | Photo: Europa Press
Palma06/07/2025 17:35
Palma Town Hall reported on Sunday that 28 police officers took part in an operation against illegal street selling.
Also in News
- The seven villages you must visit to eat well in Mallorca, according to National Geographic
- “I’m made to feel I’m doing Mallorca a favour”
- Injuries after fire on a Ryanair plane at Palma Airport
- British tourist fined for stealing perfume at Palma Airport
- Mallorca flight nightmare: over 80 flights cancelled in the Balearics on second day of French strike
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Keep it up 👏🏼