British tourist in Magalluf seriously injured by a boat's propeller
Said to have had too much to drink
A 22-year-old British tourist was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon when he fell from a boat in Magaluf and was cut several times by the propeller.
Also in News
- The seven villages you must visit to eat well in Mallorca, according to National Geographic
- “I’m made to feel I’m doing Mallorca a favour”
- Injuries after fire on a Ryanair plane at Palma Airport
- British tourist fined for stealing perfume at Palma Airport
- Mallorca flight nightmare: over 80 flights cancelled in the Balearics on second day of French strike
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.