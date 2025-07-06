British tourist in Magalluf seriously injured by a boat's propeller

Said to have had too much to drink

Emergency services in Magaluf, Mallorca

Emergency services at the scene | Photo: MDB

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterCalvia06/07/2025 19:19
TW
0

A 22-year-old British tourist was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon when he fell from a boat in Magaluf and was cut several times by the propeller.

The incident occurred around ten past five. The boat was close to the shore and in front of Nikki Beach. The male tourist, who was with a group of friends, is said to have fallen from the boat because he had had too much to drink.

Lifeguards were the first on the scene, shortly followed by Civil Protection volunteers, the Guardia Civil and then two ambulances.

Medics stabilised him and he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition.

Also in News

Puerto Soller is home to some of the pillars of Mallorcan cuisine.

The seven villages you must visit to eat well in Mallorca, according to National Geographic

The cost of living spike has altered many peoples’ lifestyles because wages, for example, have failed to keep pace.

“I’m made to feel I’m doing Mallorca a favour”

Increase in British tourism.

British tourists defy anti-tourism protests. Loyalty to Mallorca shines as visitor numbers climb

The pop star is already a regular on the Mallorcan summer scene. Just under a year ago, she shared an article from Service 95, h

British sensation Dua Lipa is back in Mallorca relaxing in Deya

Most viewed
Most Commented