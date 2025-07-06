British tourist in Magalluf seriously injured by a boat's propeller

A 22-year-old British tourist was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon when he fell from a boat in Magaluf and was cut several times by the propeller.

The incident occurred around ten past five. The boat was close to the shore and in front of Nikki Beach. The male tourist, who was with a group of friends, is said to have fallen from the boat because he had had too much to drink.

Lifeguards were the first on the scene, shortly followed by Civil Protection volunteers, the Guardia Civil and then two ambulances.

Medics stabilised him and he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition.