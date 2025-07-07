Mallorca holiday
Balearic holiday bookings rise by 5.2%: British dominate the market
Third most popular destination in Spain
The Balearics continue to be one of Spain's top holiday destinations | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma07/07/2025 09:50
Holiday bookings to the Balearics increased by 5.2% over the past week compared to the same period last year and by 14.8% compared to last week, according to data on bookings to Spain for the last seven days published by the Travelgate platform. The Balearics remain the third most popular destination in Spain in the last seven days, with 16% of bookings, after Andalusia (18.7%) and Catalonia (18%).
