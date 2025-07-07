Mallorca holiday

Balearic holiday bookings rise by 5.2%: British dominate the market

Third most popular destination in Spain

The Balearics continue to be one of Spain's top holiday destinations.

The Balearics continue to be one of Spain's top holiday destinations

Holiday bookings to the Balearics increased by 5.2% over the past week compared to the same period last year and by 14.8% compared to last week, according to data on bookings to Spain for the last seven days published by the Travelgate platform. The Balearics remain the third most popular destination in Spain in the last seven days, with 16% of bookings, after Andalusia (18.7%) and Catalonia (18%).

21.4% of the week’s bookings for Spain were made around two months in advance and 17.9% between 15 and 30 days before the trip. Last-minute bookings (made the day before or on the day of travel) accounted for 10.7%. One in two (50.3%) were made by couples, and half of travellers (50.9%) booked between two and five nights, according to Travelgate.

Domestic tourism predominates among those who have made bookings in the last seven days through Travelgate: Spaniards accounted for 55.6%, followed by the British with 19.5% and Germans with 3.6%. While anti-tourism sentiment continues to rise in some areas, Mallorca remains a beloved destination for UK travellers.

One of the key reasons for this enduring loyalty is the strong historical connection between the British and the island, with Mallorca being a popular holiday spot for British holidaymakers for decades. Despite the protests, the island’s natural beauty, beaches, and cultural offerings continue to attract a significant number of visitors from the UK.

The continued increase in British tourism also highlights the resilience of Mallorca’s tourism sector. Even as the island faces challenges related to the cost of accommodation, over-tourism, and growing local unrest, it remains one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations.

