Balearics is Spain’s top nautical destination

Spain has reaffirmed its position as one of the leading international destinations for nautical tourism, with the Balearics as the main destination, with 3.4 million tourists registered in 2024 and an economic impact exceeding 5.119 billion euros. This is according to the 2024 Sports Statistics Yearbook, in an analysis prepared jointly by Marinas de España and Sailwiz, presented at the Barcelona International Boat Show.

With more than 8,000 kilometres of coastline, 375 marinas and 134,725 mooring points, Spain offers a first-class nautical infrastructure. Its favourable climate, the environmental quality of its waters and a highly specialised boat maintenance and repair industry reinforce its appeal to both national and international sailors.

The Balearics remains the country’s main nautical destination, followed by Catalonia. Barcelona will host a new edition of the International Boat Show from 8 to 12 October, returning with an enhanced offering: large boats, a 2,500-square-metre gastronomic village and a renewed focus on sustainability.

Mallorca, Ibiza and Barcelona are among the most popular destinations for international visitors, especially tourists from Germany and the United Kingdom, who lead the way in nautical tourism in the country.

Beyond the growth figures, the sector is undergoing a transformation marked by three major trends: the boom in boat chartering, digitalisation and sustainability. Boat rental and charters have become popular, allowing families to enjoy a sailing yacht for approximately 100 euros a day, breaking with the sector’s elitist image. At the same time, digital platforms facilitate everything from boat booking to route planning and access to port services.

In terms of the environment, demand for sustainable solutions is on the rise. Hybrid, electric and biofuel-powered boats, as well as the incorporation of solar panels, are setting the course for a more environmentally friendly boating industry. The combination of good air and sea connections, a wide range of quality services, and a commitment to innovation and sustainability make Spain a real international hub for sports and activities related to the sea.