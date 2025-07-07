Ryanair apologises to passengers evacuated from Mallorca flight
Incident at Palma airport due to a fire
Ryanair has apologised to passengers affected by the interruption on Saturday of a flight from Palma to Manchester ‘due to a false fire warning light’. A total of 18 people were injured and six of them were taken to two medical centres after suffering various injuries during the evacuation of the aircraft, which was on the ground in Palma and had a small fire.
