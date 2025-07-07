Spain issues holiday warning to British tourists coming this summer
Massive fine for lack of health insurance
Since the UK left the European Union, travel between the UK and EU countries has seen a change, and Spain is no exception | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma07/07/2025 12:46
British tourists planning a holiday in Spain this summer have received a crucial warning from Spanish authorities: failure to provide proof of adequate health insurance coverage could result in a significant fine of up to €6,900. This new regulation, announced by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Health, comes as part of ongoing efforts to tighten travel regulations in the wake of Brexit.
