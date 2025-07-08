Pay in the Balearics continues to be below the national average
Longest working hours are in the Balearics
The hospitality agreement will see salaries rise by six per cent this year | Photo: Biel Aliño
Palma08/07/2025 07:51
The 2024 labour market report published on Monday by the Balearic Government's employment observatory shows that the average monthly salary in the Balearics last year was 2,254.90 euros gross, two per cent below the national average of 2,301.80 euros.
So, Average 30hour week not too shabby. less when you consider holidays?