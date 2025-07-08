Arrest for tourist violent robbery in Palma
In the early hours of Monday
The National Police located the youth on the Paseo Marítimo | Photo: MDB
Palma08/07/2025
A 19-year-old Algerian was arrested by the National Police on Monday after punching and kicking a German tourist several times and stealing his watch and phone.
