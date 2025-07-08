Arrest for tourist violent robbery in Palma

A 19-year-old Algerian was arrested by the National Police on Monday after punching and kicking a German tourist several times and stealing his watch and phone.

The incident occurred around 4am. The German man was returning to the five-star Es Príncep Hotel in Palma, when he was approached by the youth and punched several times in the face. The phone was a high-end model; the watch wasn't especially valuable, an Omega x Swatch.

The tourist told the hotel reception what had happened. The National Police were informed, and the 19-year-old, understood to have several criminal records, was located on the Paseo Marítimo shortly afterwards.

The phone and the watch had been thrown away but were recovered by the police. He had another phone in his possession, suspected of having been stolen.

