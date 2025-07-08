Hefty fine for dumping bulky waste in Mallorca

Manacor08/07/2025
A Manacor resident faces a €750 fine for leaving a stove and some furniture by rubbish containers in S'Illot.

The town hall's environment department has a video showing a man removing a gas stove and furniture from a white van and depositing them by containers on Avda. Llop. The van's number plate is clearly visible.

This information has been forwarded to Manacor Police for processing the appropriate fine - 750 euros.

Manacor, like other town halls in Mallorca, constantly has to deal with bulky waste being left. The town hall, and this is the same for others, offers a free collection service, while there are green points to which this type of waste can be taken.

