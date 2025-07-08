Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner shine in Mallorca aboard the Rising Sun!

Cruise around Mallorca after Bezos wedding

The two arrive in Mallorca. Photo: Joan Llado.
Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner arrive in Mallorca

The two arrive in Mallorca. Photo: Joan Llado | Photo: Joan Llado

Jason Moore08/07/2025 10:48
TW
0

There are not many people who are bigger stars than Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner so it was only right that they took a cruise around Mallorca aboard the vessel which has been dubbed the "yacht to the stars." The two travelled to Mallorca from Venice where she had been attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Kristen Mary Jenner rose to fame starring in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–2021) with her family. The success of their show led her and her family to star in multiple spin-off series, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (2009), Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011), Khloe & Lamar (2011), Rob & Chyna (2016) and Life of Kylie (2017).

Waiting for them in Mallorca was the super-yacht, Rising Sun, which has been cruising around Mallorca waters for the last month. Oprah who is reportedly worth in excess of three billion dollars, has been a frequent visitor aboard the yacht.

Related news
In Valldemossa, Photo: Joan Llado.

Shopping trip to Valldemossa for American media star and space tourist

More related news

Rising Sun has been owned since 2010 by businessman David Geffen, who had initially bought a half share of the yacht in late 2006. A gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theater are among the yacht's 82 rooms.

Some of the guests on Geffen's yacht have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Oprah Winfrey.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Geffen drew backlash for posting on Instagram that he and his 45-member crew were self-isolating in the Grenadines on Rising Sun.

Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner arrive in Mallorca

Photo gallery

Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner arrive in Mallorca

Photos: Joan Llado

Also in News

Emergency services in Magaluf, Mallorca

British tourist in Magalluf seriously injured by a boat's propeller

After 60 years of hard work, he is ‘happy to have some time off’ and is also happy to see his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, active

Michael Douglas looking forward to putting his feet up in Mallorca

Justin and Hailey share tender moments on their Mallorca holiday

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber show off their love in Mallorca

Police with confiscated goods in Palma, Mallorca

Palma's latest crackdown on illegal street selling

Most viewed
Most Commented