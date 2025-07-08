Shopping trip to Valldemossa for American media star and space tourist

U.S. media personality Gayle King took time out from her cruise around Mallorca with her close friend Oprah Winfrey, to go shopping in Valldemossa.

Gayle King is an American television personality, author and broadcast journalist for CBS News, co-hosting its flagship morning program, CBS Mornings, and before that its predecessor CBS This Morning. She is also an editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine. King was named one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People of 2019."

King has been a close friend of Oprah Winfrey since 1976. In a 2010 interview with Barbara Walters, Winfrey said of King, "She is the mother I never had; she is the sister everybody would want; she is the friend everybody deserves; I don't know a better person".

On February 27, 2025, it was announced that King would be one of the passengers on Blue Origin's eleventh flight to space under the New Shepard programme along with Katy Perry, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn and fellow journalist Lauren Sánchez. The Blue Origin NS-31 launch took place on April 14, 2025.

This flight made King and Sánchez the first female journalists to fly to space as well as part of the first flight in which everyone onboard was female since Valentina Tereshkova's solo 1963 flight on Vosto