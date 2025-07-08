Arrests of members of notorious Mallorca drugs clan

Two men and a woman were arrested on Tuesday following raids on two houses in the Palma district of La Soledad. They were all members of the 'El Pablo' drugs clan, whose centre of operations is La Soledad.

Around 10.30am, some fifty officers took part in the raid, having closed off two streets - Teix and Ànimes. One of the three people arrested got rid of some of a stash of cocaine by flushing it down the toilet. Officers otherwise seized quantities of cocaine as well as marijuana and hashish. The police also took away video surveillance cameras used by the dealers.

Referring to the constant fight against drugs, National Police spokesperson Alejandro Becerra said afterwards: "We recently did Son Banya, then we did Camp Redó and now we have been here in Soledad."

In March, five arrests of El Pablo gang members were made following a raid at a property on C. Randa in La Soledad. These came a year after the Guardia Civil staged one of the most spectacular drugs operations ever in Mallorca.

On C. Teix there was no indication from the outside as to what was inside - a whole series of unremarkable buildings having been knocked into one in creating a small palace, a luxurious development replete with a five-by-twenty-metre pool, a lift, and an underground tunnel some thirty metres long with escape routes.

This was the fiefdom of Pablo Campos Maya, 'El Pablo'. He was in prison at the time of the operation, and he still is. His clan has been active in Palma since the 1990s.