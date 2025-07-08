Some cloudy weather and Palma (and Soller) are packed

Cloudy weather on Tuesday and so visitors spurned the beaches and looked for an alternative. And is always the case when there is cloudy weather during the tourism season, everyone seemed to descend on Palma. If not Palma, then Soller.

Parking meant long queues, and there were the inevitable traffic jams. For those tourists who did eventually manage to park, they were joined in the city centre streets and squares by getting on for 10,000 passengers from three cruise ships.

Soller on Tuesday. Photo: Irene Cabrer.

There were long queues of traffic at the entrance to Soller, and the tunnel had to be closed for a time. The new information panels indicating parking availability, or the lack thereof, didn't appear to make a great deal of difference. Getting a bus to Soller from Palma also proved to be a bit of a challenge because of the number of people.

All very predictable. It happens every time the weather's a bit iffy.