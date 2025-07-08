Some cloudy weather and Palma (and Soller) are packed
Three cruise ships were in port as well
Cloudy weather on Tuesday and so visitors spurned the beaches and looked for an alternative. And is always the case when there is cloudy weather during the tourism season, everyone seemed to descend on Palma. If not Palma, then Soller.
