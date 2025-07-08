Some cloudy weather and Palma (and Soller) are packed

Three cruise ships were in port as well

Tourists in Palma, Mallorca

Shopping streets in Palma were packed | Photo: Teresa Ayuga

MDB DigitalPalma08/07/2025 20:20
Cloudy weather on Tuesday and so visitors spurned the beaches and looked for an alternative. And is always the case when there is cloudy weather during the tourism season, everyone seemed to descend on Palma. If not Palma, then Soller.

Parking meant long queues, and there were the inevitable traffic jams. For those tourists who did eventually manage to park, they were joined in the city centre streets and squares by getting on for 10,000 passengers from three cruise ships.

Tourists in Soller, Mallorca
Soller on Tuesday. Photo: Irene Cabrer.

There were long queues of traffic at the entrance to Soller, and the tunnel had to be closed for a time. The new information panels indicating parking availability, or the lack thereof, didn't appear to make a great deal of difference. Getting a bus to Soller from Palma also proved to be a bit of a challenge because of the number of people.

All very predictable. It happens every time the weather's a bit iffy.

