"Quality tourism" in Arenal

A video posted by the Instagram account Mallorcaviral has once again highlighted a type of tourism that has existed in Arenal for years and the stark contrast with the desire of tourism authorities in Mallorca to promote a quality tourism that is respectful and responsible.

A group of German tourists are spark out on the ground. Comments for the video include ironic reference to "quality tourism". "Just like every summer" is another.

Hotels are blamed. While it is the case that there have been complaints directed at specific establishments, hotels can and do expel badly behaved guests. Then what? But as the Arenal residents association pointed out a couple of summers ago, it is not unknown for German and Dutch tourists to go to Arenal for a two to three-day bender and not bother with accommodation. They sleep wherever they drop.

This is the Llucmajor part of Arenal, which is subject to the provisions of the tourism of excesses decree (since renamed responsible tourism decree) as is the Palma part of Arenal as well as Magalluf. The decree expressly forbids the drinking of alcohol on the streets. The beer cans in the video are evidence of street drinking. Which leads others to question the control and enforcement.

The town hall periodically announces increased police measures and awareness campaigns, but a perception among residents is that these are insufficient and that, far from improving, the problems are getting worse.