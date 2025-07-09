Spanish court says attempt on former politician's life linked to opposition to Iran leadership

Spain's High Court charged eight individuals on Wednesday with the attempted assassination of former right wing politician Alejo Vidal-Quadras over his ties to an Iranian opposition group and support for dissident groups. Vidal-Quadras, 80, a founder of Spain's far-right Vox party, was shot in the face by a motorbike pillion passenger as he walked through Madrid's upscale Salamanca neighbourhood on November 9, 2023.

The bullet passed through his jaw. Investigating judge Santiago Pedraz said the assault was ordered by unidentified individuals seeking revenge for Vidal-Quadras' advocacy for resistance to Iran's clerical government. "Unidentified individuals instructed members of the criminal organisation...to carry out 'a mission' consisting of ending the life of Alejo Vidal-Quadras," the judge said in a court document seen by Reuters.

The suspects, Pedraz said, were part of a coordinated group involved in crimes targeting the lives of individuals, with some members reportedly under investigation in multiple countries. The Dutch intelligence agency said earlier this year it suspected Tehran of being behind two assassination attempts in Europe. The suspected hitman in the Vidal-Quadras case was arrested in Netherlands, where he is also linked to an assassination attempt on an Iranian resident.

The eight suspects, charged with membership in a criminal organisation and attempted terrorist murder, are alleged to have procured materials such as vehicles, funds and weapons as part of their operation, the judge said. "I am very happy that the judge has produced this statement because that reflects the reality of the case," Vidal-Quadras told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Let's hope that now the government will take some action." Prosecutors and defence lawyers may appeal the charges before the case moves to trial. Iran had included Vidal-Quadras on a sanctions list in October 2022, in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurd arrested for allegedly flouting Iran's mandatory dress code.