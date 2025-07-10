Tourists running the risk of fines in Sa Calobra
The police can't monitor the path all the time
A narrow path that once connected Sa Calobra and the Torrent de Pareis was closed off with a metal railing some time ago. Erosion has turned the path into a dead end; it no longer goes as far as the beach. It is dangerous, and Escorca Town Hall has added a plastic barrier in an attempt to stop people using the path.
