Tourists running the risk of fines in Sa Calobra

A narrow path that once connected Sa Calobra and the Torrent de Pareis was closed off with a metal railing some time ago. Erosion has turned the path into a dead end; it no longer goes as far as the beach. It is dangerous, and Escorca Town Hall has added a plastic barrier in an attempt to stop people using the path.

The mayor, Antoni Solivellas, says that the police monitor the area but that is impossible for them to do this permanently.

"We have put up signs, but unfortunately many people do not respect them. It is marked and closed due to the risk of falling. It is clearly visible. But people don't pay attention."

Solivellas adds that the police first warn people that they cannot use the path. "But if they ignore this, we can then take action beyond a simple warning." And that means a fine.