New Balearic vehicle limit: Menorca to introduce restrictions

The Balearics is pushing ahead with it controls on vehicles and Menorca will limit the number that can be on the island at any one time to 120,000, including those belonging to residents, for whom there will be no limit, and those belonging to visitors, which will vary each year depending on the number of cars owned by Menorcans.

Assuming that the trends of recent years continue, it is expected that on the busiest days of 2025, there will be more than 123,000 vehicles, 87,000 of which will belong to residents and the rest to visitors, according to Pau Pol, one of the authors of the traffic study presented on Thursday at a press conference.

If the 120,000 limit were to be applied this year, the number of vehicles entering the island could be reduced by 9%. Based on the study by the consulting firm Cinesi, which also drafted the Mallorca report, the Council of Menorca will draw up regulations to effectively control vehicle entry, which will be ready within six to twelve months, according to the island's Minister for Mobility, Juan Manuel Delgado.

The Council of Mallorca has also announced that it is working on a draft law to regulate vehicle entry to the island, a measure that follows the model implemented in Ibiza and seeks to reduce traffic congestion detected in the first traffic study carried out on the island. According to the island council, the regulations are being drawn up in record time after it was revealed that in 2023 almost 400,000 vehicles arrived by sea. This figure has set alarm bells ringing in government, which claims that the situation has been exacerbated by years of political inaction.

The future law of the Council of Mallorca will include three key measures to control vehicle access to the island: Restriction on vehicles that are not taxed or registered in the Balearics.

Introduction of a tax on vehicles entering Mallorca by sea.

Limit on the number of rental cars authorised to circulate on the island.