Freak storm alarm in Palma as lightning strikes palm tree

Lightning struck a palm tree in the La Vileta neighbourhood of Palma this morning during the intense thunderstorm that struck the island in the early hours of the day. The event, which did not cause any injuries, caused great alarm among the neighbours due to the power of the roar and the small fire it caused in the top of the tree.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m., when a powerful bolt of lightning struck a palm tree located in a residential street in the neighbourhood.

Several witnesses immediately alerted the emergency services after observing a flash followed by a spark of fire at the top of the tree.

The incident occurred in the context of a particularly active summer storm, which has left thunder and heavy rain in different parts of the interior of Mallorca.

The Palma Met Office maintained a yellow warning this morning for storms and heavy rain, which will be deactivated as the morning progresses.

Although the skies have begun to clear in some areas of the island, the authorities remind us of the importance of taking extreme precautions during thunderstorms, avoiding wooded areas, metal structures or exposed places.traductor Google