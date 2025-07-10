The end of solo driving in Spain....minimum of two people per car

The Spanish Traffic Authorities are pondering the introduction of a minimum of two people per vehicle in an effort to ease gridlock across the country. Initially, the scheme would only be introduced in big cities. If successful it could be launched in other areas of Spain including the Baleares.

At the same time, this strategy is accompanied by different proposals to be discussed, such as the case of one car per household, or paying one euro per day to non-resident cars driving on some of Spain's roads, as is the case in the Balearic Islands.

In the Balearics they are already working to try to reduce congestion on the island's roads, especially in high season. In Formentera and Ibiza they intend to charge one euro per day to those who drive non-resident cars, in addition to implementing time limits and various prior access controls.

Mallorca will be the next area to take a step forward: it intends to implement a measure similar to the one imposed in Ibiza or Fuerteventura, with much more significant fees, ranging from 35 to 150 euros, depending on the type of yacht.